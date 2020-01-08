|
|
"In one of those stars, I shall be living. In one of them, I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night. And when your sorrow is comforted, (Time soothes all sorrows) You will be content that you, have known me. You will always be my friend. I shall not leave you. -Antoine De Saint-Exupery, "The Little Prince" Gail Elaine Bird passed away peacefully at her home in Oakville, Ontario, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Gail enjoyed a wonderful life with the absolute love of her life, Frederick Keith Bird for over 55 years. Gail and Keith were blessed with two loving children, Stephen Keith Jackson Bird and Elaine Kay Jackson Bird, and two loving grandchildren, Saxon Jackson Bird-Price and Jackson Stephanos Bird. Gail loved her family and friends, honest people, poetry, fun times, laughter, sunsets and solitude. Gail enjoyed a successful 24-year career selling Real Estate in Oakville, having achieved numerous awards including multiple Lifetime Achievements and Hall of Fame awards. Her career led her to making many lifelong, and trusted friendships. A very private, sincere person, Gail never took life for granted. She was always filled with infectious gratitude and optimism and made it very clear that she would leave with no regrets. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street) on Thursday, January 9, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Cuthbert's Anglican Church, 1541 Oakhill Drive, Oakville on Friday, January 10, at 1 p.m. Interment St. Jude's Cemetery. A special thank you to Dr. Greg Thompson of the Argus Medical Centre, in Oakville for his care and compassion as our family doctor for many, many years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oakville Community Foundation - Gail Bird Memorial Fund would be appreciated. This fund was created to support future generations experiencing difficult times and ensures that Gail's loving legacy lives on. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com