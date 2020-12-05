After a three year struggle with Alzheimer's, it is with deep sadness that Gail's family announce her passing in her home surrounded by love on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Loving wife of Larry. Pre-deceased by her parents Roy and Dorothy Renshaw. Sadly missed by her children Peter Flindall (Beth Massey), Beth Flindall, and Alison Flindall Eby (Ben Eby). Proud and cherished Nan to Molly, Catherine, Liam and Jacob. Survived by her brother Bob and his wife Janey of Wainfleet, ON. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (213 Dundas St., Deseronto) on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. Father Francis Zambon officiating. A private family Interment will follow at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Deseronto. Due to COVID restrictions, all attendees must confirm their attendance by Sunday evening for the Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, by clicking the RSVP tab on the bottom of Gail's memorial page at www.paynefuneralhome.com
or by calling the Funeral Home (613-386-7373). Mandatory COVID-19 protocols will be in effect including physical distancing inside and outside the Church. Face masks are also required. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Gail may do so to either the St. Vincent de Paul Building Fund or St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Gail was a proud registered nurse and spent her career in several fields of care. She lived with a big heart and those in need were well served during her involvement with the Deseronto Food Bank. In honour of Gail's generosity, the family would ask that you do a small gesture of kindness for someone. The family also extend their heartfelt gratitude to Gail's physician Dr. Kate Koester for her caring, kindness, and understanding over many years plus the staff of the Newburgh Medical Clinic. Gratitude is also extended to Case Manager Tina Misevicius; VON nurse Kim and her co-workers; and Gail's dedicated and caring PSW Rhoda Pellatt. Arrangements entrusted to Payne Funeral Home, 178 Main St., Odessa, ON K0H 2H0 (613-3867373). Please share your memories and condolences to the family at www.paynefuneralhome.com