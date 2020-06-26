Gail (Goodman) LEARN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on June 23, 2020 shortly after her 75th birthday as a result of a serious fall. Beloved wife of 53 years to David, loving mother to Warren (Nadine) and Mathew. Proud and loved grandmother to Erin, Jenna and Samuel. Predeceased by parents Edric and Charlotte Goodman. Dear sister to Joan (Ken) and Gary (Jean) and Aunt to many and friend to many more. Gail spent her life taking care of others in her nursing career at INCO, Welland Hospital, St. Charles Village, Brighter Futures and the Alzheimer's Society. She enjoyed charitable work at Arthritis Society Habitat for Humanity. She was an avid bird watcher, including annual trips to Point Pelee each spring with her sister and brother. Donations gladly received at the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara Region. As much as you were loved you will be missed. In honouring Gail's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved