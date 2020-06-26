Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on June 23, 2020 shortly after her 75th birthday as a result of a serious fall. Beloved wife of 53 years to David, loving mother to Warren (Nadine) and Mathew. Proud and loved grandmother to Erin, Jenna and Samuel. Predeceased by parents Edric and Charlotte Goodman. Dear sister to Joan (Ken) and Gary (Jean) and Aunt to many and friend to many more. Gail spent her life taking care of others in her nursing career at INCO, Welland Hospital, St. Charles Village, Brighter Futures and the Alzheimer's Society. She enjoyed charitable work at Arthritis Society Habitat for Humanity. She was an avid bird watcher, including annual trips to Point Pelee each spring with her sister and brother. Donations gladly received at the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara Region. As much as you were loved you will be missed. In honouring Gail's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 26, 2020.