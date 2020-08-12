Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on August 8, 2020 in Niagara Falls, Ontario at the age of 75. Loving spouse of 48 years to Vincent, and mother of Lisa Davies (Ian Davies), Kevin Urbanic (Jane Challen Urbanic) and Robert Urbanic (Kellie McCormack). Missed Nana to her grandchildren; Jake and Beau, Katelyn and Emily, Ainsley and Liam. Remembered by her sister, Brenda Wawrinty (Ron Wawrinty), her many extended family members, friends as well as her two cats Roxy and Max. Gail was born in Montreal on June 2, 1945 to Bill and Hazel Bishop. She eventually found her way to St. Catharines where she met the man of her dreams, Vince Urbanic, in 1970. After a brief long-distance courtship with Vince that relied on rotary dial phones and written letters, Gail set out to join her future husband to start a new life of their own in the small (but vibrant) town of Deep River, Ontario. It was there that they put down their roots and became entrenched in the community, developing many long-standing friendships. It was during her time in Deep River that Gail had the fortune of raising her amazing family and providing her children the best childhood a kid could ask for. Her love of food and cooking will always be remembered, as she always ensured that her family was together around the dinner table to enjoy one of her delicious meals. She was known for her vibrant personality and beautiful spirit. Gail was often the life of the party and usually the one to bring people together to have a little fun. For those who participated in the ever so popular 'Bruce Parties' in Deep River or the infamous 'Hat Party' at their winter residence in Florida, Gail was often the party planner behind the scenes ensuring you had an evening to remember. Gail is described by her friends as someone who was kind and generous, and as someone you could rely on to talk through your problems. She had an extraordinary love for helping those around her, especially her beloved family, friends, and members of the community. Later in life, Gail and Vince said goodbye to Deep River and moved to Niagara Falls where they could be closer to family. She quickly immersed herself into the community and developed many more lasting memories and friendships. Gail will be forever missed by everyone that knew her. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. Gail's family would like to thank the many medical professionals and personal support workers who kept her comfortable during her last few months. Gail's family would especially like to thank all of her close friends and neighbours for always being there to support her. As per Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date when COVID 19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to one of the following organizations: The Deep River and District Hospital via the Deep River and District Hospital Foundation (www.drdhfoundation.com/donate
), where Gail devoted her 20+ year career, or the YWCA Niagara Region (https://www.ywcaniagararegion.ca/
) where Gail was an active supporter of the Women's Addiction Recovery Mediation (WARM) program. Online condolences may be shared to Gail's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
.