Gail Patricia REEB
Peacefully at home, on August 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving mother of Catherine Vanderloos (Rick) and her children Allen, Jordan and Chelsea, and the late Billy Brown (Lucy) and their children Cory and Kevin. Beloved sister of Douglas Reeb (Vicky), Margaret Phielsticker (late Jack), late Ruth Ann Reeb, Ellen Fehr (late Larry) and Jo-Ann Walters. Gail is survived by her nieces and nephews and will be dearly missed by her good friends Mary and Carl Sider. Gail will always be in our hearts and many others, as she was always there volunteering to help any lost souls and unfortunate people she came across. We will all miss her. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
