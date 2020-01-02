Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Resources
More Obituaries for Garnet Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnet Shaw

Add a Memory
SHAW, Garnet - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday December 30, 2019 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital at the age of 78. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Susan (2014) for almost 50 years. Loving father of Stephen (Donna), Vincent (late Diane) and Todd (Yuko). Cherished grandfather of Falynn, Colombrina (Sam), Jamie (James), Vinny (Alexandra), Brittany (Neven), Josh, Jessica (Tyler), Emily (Brent), Laura (Kyle), Patrick, Tyler, Kyle, Reina and Leasa. Great-grandfather of Kia-Lynn, Giuseppe, Caprice, Adaline and Luca. He will be dearly missed by his second-best friend, Buddy. Survived by his siblings Iona Morroco and Harold Shaw and sister in-laws Bernice and Marion Shaw and Enid Belford. Predeceased by his grandson Robbie. Garnet's family would like to thank Major Renee Clarke and all the staff at Eventide Home for the companionate care he received. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. on Friday January 3, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Cremation to follow. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army Eventide Home or Tender Wishes. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garnet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -