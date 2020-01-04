|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital at the age of 78. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Susan (2014) for almost 50 years. Loving father of Stephen (Donna), Vincent (late Diane) and Todd (Yuko). Cherished grandfather of Falynn, Colombrina (Sam), Jamie (James), Vinny (Alexandra), Brittany (Neven), Josh, Jessica (Tyler), Emily (Brent), Laura (Kyle), Patrick, Tyler, Kyle, Reina and Leasa. Great-grandfather of Kia-Lynn, Giuseppe, Caprice, Adaline and Luca. He will be dearly missed by his second-best friend, Buddy. Survived by his siblings Iona Morroco and Harold Shaw and sister in-laws Bernice and Marion Shaw and Enid Belford. Predeceased by his grandson Robbie. Garnet's family would like to thank Major Renee Clarke and all the staff at Eventide Home for the companionate care he received. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Cremation to follow. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army Eventide Home or Tender Wishes.
