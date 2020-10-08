December 25, 1942 - October 4, 2020 Predeceased by his parents Alton and Ruth (Weagant) Shaver. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jennifer (Jan) nee Toogood; sons Lance and Tracy; grandsons Andrew and Jesse; sister Marilyn Jessica Leeder (Gunter Allman); sister-in-law Patricia McCarthy (Gerald, predeceased); brother-in-law Richard Toogood (Ruth); nieces Paige, Lara, Deborah, Linda, Karen, Wanda and spouses; nephews Warren, Rick, Brian, Brendan and spouses; many great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins and his lifelong friend, Gary Powell. Gary enjoyed a long, successful career as a Royal Bank Branch Manager in Metcalfe, Stittsville, Winchester, Markham and Midland, Ontario. He held executive positions in the Lions Club, 100 Club, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and the United Church. Gary was a lifelong sports enthusiast, an avid reader, and collector of books and music. The Shaver Family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Carl Fung, Dr. Hans Epp, Dr. A. Bhamber (Valerie & Staff), Dr. Paul Martin-Smith (Susan), My Health Centre (Jennifer & Trudy), Dr. M. Husain, the Dufferin County Paramedics, Pharmacist Sanjay Lekhi, and Dr. S. Nadarajah & Staff at Headwaters ICU for all the wonderful health care that Gary received over the years. Cremation to take place. Interment at a later date at Oakville Cemetery in Brockville, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the SPCA. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com