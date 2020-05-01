DiMarco, Gary Bruce - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Gary Bruce DiMarco at Greater Niagara General Hospital at the age of 79 years. His passing was peaceful with his partner of 32 years at his bedside. He leaves his partner, Betty (Forrest) Cohoe; his daughter Christine DiMarco-McGeorge (Jeremy), stepdaughter Terry Cohoe (Neil), stepson Robert Cohoe (Jennifer), Al McGeorge father of Cody and Bre, Barb DiMarco (Chris' mother) and Dino Grudice. He was cherished by his three grandchildren, Cody McGeorge (Mica), Breann McGeorge-Soon (James), and Lucas Cohoe. He was predeceased by his mother Mary DiMarco and his father Frederick DiMarco. He will be fondly remembered by his many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Gary was an avid Toronto Maple Leaf and Blue Jay fan who worked for 38 years at the Atlas Steels Company in Welland. Gary bred and showed Afghan hounds through major cities of Canada and the United States. Many will remember his years in the Niagara Corvette Club holding the position of president and many years' service to the Royal Canadian Legion, Welland Branch holding office as Branch President among various other positions. Some will recognize him as the dedicated poppy representative selling poppies in full uniform at Zehrs every Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign. In the late 70s, early 80s, Gary operated and was Sensei at the Pelham Karate Club. Gary had a zest for living and enjoyed socializing with family and friends. Other activities included organizing golf excursions, operating Karaoke, teaching line dancing and taking guitar lessons at the young age of 77. He was a member of the Bellerophon Bugle Band and an avid golfer with membership at Waterpark Golf Course. Due to the current situation the family will be holding a private service and at a later date a celebration of life will be organized. Gary wore many hats and seemed to leave a mark on so many. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations for the Poppy Fund of the Royal Canadian Legion, The Heart and Stroke Foundation, or Canada Food Bank. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.