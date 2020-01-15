Home

Gary Charles HORNER

Gary Charles Horner (GCH) passed into the hands of the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020 after suffering a catastrophic fall. Gary leaves his wife Janice, two sons Michael and David, and his sister Shirley to celebrate the joys of his life. Gary will be missed by many. We are grateful to Pastor Jeff and the Trentside Church for their love and support. We thank the doctors at Kingston General for their care throughout very devastating days. Gary celebrated life. His motto in life was "No Regrets", thus we will celebrate his life in the spring. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the MS Society by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
