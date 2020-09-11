1950-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Dolan on September 9, 2020. Devoted husband of Mary (aka Molly) for 52 years. He will be missed by his children; Gary Jr. , Brenda, Samantha (Trevor), Travis (Cheryl) and Corey (Angel), his two sisters Linda (Roger)and Karen, as well as his grandchildren; Stephanie, Ashley, Jakob and Emma. A special mention for the love he had for his furbabies; Dobby, Patches and Callie. Predeceased by his parents Ervin and Lena and his brothers Doug, Vern and James. Gary had a passion for old cars. He enjoyed spending many hours fishing up North with "the boys" and found much needed peace when camping or just being by the water or boating. In accordance with Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences and donations please visit our website at: www.wellandfuneralhome.com