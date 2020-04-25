|
Gary "Duke" Hawken peacefully passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020, at the NHS-St. Catharines Site. He was 84 years young. He leaves his wife Geraldine "Gerry", who happily spent 52 inspiring years together; and also his children and their families; Lisa (Wes) Staples and their children Breaden and Chloe, Brenda (Jessica) Hawken and their children Cheyenne and Tyler, Sherri Hawken and her daughter Lauren Cumpson, Ryan (Jess) Hawken and their children Riley, Alana and Charlotte. Throughout his life he remained close to and enjoyed spending time with his siblings as well, brother Robert (Mary) Hawken, also his sister Karen (Doug) Dalby and finally his late brother Peter (Barb) Hawken. Duke's first job was delivering prescriptions from Falls Pharmacy. He then moved on to work for the railroad for several years before settling into his career at Ford Motor Company. At the time of his death, Duke had been retired for 26 years. Throughout his life he had many hobbies including gardening and working outdoors. He loved to golf and would tell you that the cost of a round was only $1.25 back when he started golfing in 1955. He volunteered his time as a youth hockey coach and spent numerous hours in his volunteer work with his church. Duke lived a full life and was beloved by many friends and family. In accordance with Duke's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. The family would appreciate donations made to a .
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020