It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Bowerman on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Gary passed away with the presence of the Lord around him at Woodlands of Sunset with his wife Carol and Chaplain Marcie by his side reading Psalm 23 and praying. Gary is now "safe in the arms of Jesus". Beloved husband of Carol Anne (nee Sutherland) for 52 years. Loved and devoted dad of Jason Bowerman and Becky Bowerman (Matt Cosby). Proud Poppy to Christian Bowerman (Mr. C) and Jorja Bowerman. Cherished brother of Linda and her husband Len Fabiano, who were Carol's rocks during this time. Gary will be fondly remembered by a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Beatrice Bowerman. His family and those who loved him will miss him. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services has been entrusted with arrangements. As per Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank all the staff at Woodlands of Sunset (Cedars) for the heartfelt compassion they gave to Gary during his time there. All of you, whether you were nursing, PSW, recreation, housekeeping, dietary or laundry - thank you for your dedication. A service for Gary's homegoing will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Golden Harvest Baptist Church Building Fund or the SPCA. Online condolences may be shared on Gary's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com Gary, we're sure missing you.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 10, 2020