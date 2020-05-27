SAMMUTT, GARY RANDOLPH Peacefully, with his family by his side, Gary passed away at the Meadows of Dorchester on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving, caring husband of Joan (née Grant). Dedicated and devoted father to Toby (Karen) and Herb. Grandpa to Jade, Jordan, Cadence, Rylee and Trista. Dear brother to Lynn (Don) Morris, Cassie (Joe) Duboveck and Jane (Norm) Danyluk. He will be missed by his loving extended family. Gary was a passionate outdoors and sports enthusiast. He worked at Hayes-Dana and was a volunteer fireman with Protection Hose Company #1. Gary's life will be celebrated privately, arrangements entrusted to Bocchinfuso Funeral Home. Gary's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Brain Injury Community Re-Entry Niagara and the Meadows of Dorchester for their care and compassion. If desired, donations in Gary's memory can be made to Brain Injury Community Re-entry (Niagara) Inc. or to the Meadows of Dorchester. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 27, 2020.