Pleasantview Funeral Home
2000 Merrittville Highway
Thorold , ON L0S 1E6
(289) 650-1730
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pleasantview Funeral Home
2000 Merrittville Highway
Thorold , ON L0S 1E6
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pleasantview Funeral Home
2000 Merrittville Highway
Thorold , ON L0S 1E6
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Pleasantview Funeral Home
2000 Merrittville Highway
Thorold , ON L0S 1E6
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Alexander's Catholic Church
50 Pelham Town Square
Fonthill, ON
Gary Samuel PINE Obituary
Surrounded by his loving family, with strong faith in God, Gary went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hospice Niagara. Devoted husband and best friend of Debbie for 32 years. Loving father to Samuel (Sarah), Domenic, Danielle (Cory) and grandpa to Gabriel. Loving brother to Brian (Jeannie) and brother-in-law to Melodie Lucescu, David Lucescu, Steve (Nahanni) Lucescu, Mark (Kristen) Lucescu and Renee Lucescu (Craig Wandtke). Dear uncle to Jennifer and Zelda, Ashley, Kyla, Marcus, Matthew, Chloe, Janelle and Aram. Nephew of Les (Pat) Hegedus and cousin to many. Predeceased by his parents Samuel and Cecelia Pine. Gary was a member of St. Alexander Catholic Church and spent many years in the financial service industry. Gary was an entrepeneur getting his Niagara start with East Main Billiards and from there owning some local restaurants. He was a devoted family man and he was very Spiritual and dedicated to his faith. Family and friends will be received at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Thorold on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alexander's Catholic Church, 50 Pelham Town Square, Fonthill on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Niagara. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020
