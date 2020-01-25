Home

Gary "Poppy" SMITH

(Longtime driver for Avondale Dairy) Peacefully, surrounded by family at Hamilton General Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara for 63 years. Very proud father of Charlene, Rob (Mary), and Blair (Hollie). Loving Poppy to his grandchildren Kristen (Kevin), Brian (Michan), Kirsten (Mike), Jessica (Rob), Taylor (Steve), Danielle (Brad), Ethan and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear brother to Catherine, Glen (Eva), Marvin (Sharon) and predeceased by Lorna (Al). Gary will be missed by many nieces and nephews, his McDonalds Club and all his special friends. Relatives and friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations can be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020
