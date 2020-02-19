Home

Passed away with his family by his side, after a hard-fought battle, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 54. Devoted husband and best friend of 27 years to Tamara, loving father of Thomas and Madison. Cherished son of June and the late Tommy and dear brother of Mark. Revered brother-in-law of Tiffany and treasured uncle of Kennedy. As per Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends are welcomed and are invited to join the family at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 7 until 9 p.m. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
