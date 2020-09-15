1/
Gau Reinhard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gau's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed away Sunday, September 13th, 2020, while receiving loving care at the home of his cousins, Kurt and Kathe Wiens, through a difficult time of illness. Reinhard was born on July 2nd, 1941, in Peterswalde, Kreis Stuhm, West Prussia, and fled with his mother and siblings to Schleswig-Holstein, West Germany, in 1945, in the last months of WW2. The family resettled in Uruguay, South America in 1951, and immigrated to Canada in 1978, where Reinhard and his brother Herman operated a hog farm on Line 5, Niagara-on-the-lake for many years. He was a faithful member of the Niagara United Mennonite Church. Reinhard is survived by his brother Herman, sister Christa and Otto Janzen in Germany, and many nephews, nieces and friends, whom he dearly loved. He was predeceased by 2 siblings on the treacherous escape from West Prussia, his mother Elfriede (nee Wiens) in 1951, brother-in-law Norbert Woelke in 1969, his father Theodore in 1970, stepmother Nelly (nee Wiens) in 1982, brother-in-law Erwin Belau in 2004, and sister Anneliese in 2010. Family and friends are welcomed to a graveside service Tuesday, September 15, at 10:00 a.m., at the Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery, with a brief visitation preceding the service. Please bring a lawn chair. In memory of Reinhard, donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, for which he was an enthusiastic supporter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved