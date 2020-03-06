Home

Peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 in her 75th year. Gay is predeceased by her Parents Emerson Isacc and Lola Elizabeth Nix nee. Misner as well as her sister Joy Aikins. Will be sadly missed by her brother in law George and her many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland on Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 6, 2020
