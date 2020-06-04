Gayle Forest
On Friday May 29, 2020, Gayle Forest, in her 72nd year, passed peacefully into the presence of her Heavenly Father at St. Catharines Hospital Site. Much loved sister of Elaine Walker (John) and Lynne Mustard, she leaves us with many happy memories of our years together. Also survived by stepmother Joan and half-sister Janice. Predeceased by her mother Alice (1999) and father Vernon (2002). Gayle was born and raised in Welland, then moved to Ottawa where she waitressed for ten years. On returning to Welland she was employed at Consumers' Distributing and Convergys. She enjoyed all of these jobs because she loved talking to people. She appreciated a good joke, spent a lot of time reading and was a movie and television buff. Gayle attended church faithfully, most recently at Calvary Gospel church, Welland. In honouring Gayle's wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations to Calvary Gospel Church would be appreciated. Special thanks to Pastor Glenn Reid, Dr. K. Kundi, the March of Dimes home caregivers, the hospital personnel who cared for Gayle, and family friend Pauline Robertson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pleasantview Funeral Home 905-892-1699.


