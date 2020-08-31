Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Northland Pointe at the age of 97. Loving husband of the late Ann (nee Concessi). Dearly missed by his sister Vincenza Comazzolo, sister in law Nellie Miatello and his many nieces and nephews. He will be forever missed by his family in Italy. Predeceased by his brother Candido Mancon. The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of Northland Pointe (Starboard) who provided a loving home for him the past few years. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service with burial following at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. A link to view the funeral service will be made available on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Gelindo Mancon Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Northland Pointe. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca