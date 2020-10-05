We have lost a wonderful father and grandfather. Gene passed away on October 2, 2020 at the United Mennonite Home (UMH) in Vineland, Ontario. He passed away just a few days short of his 90th birthday. He was also a wonderful husband to his late wife Marilyn who sadly left us in May of this year. Gene and Marilyn were married for 65 years and Gene missed Marilyn terribly in his final months. Gene was a career high school teacher and met Marilyn while attending teachers college. It was truly love at first sight and they never looked back. They had three children, Jim, David and Judy while living in their first home on Thompson Avenue in Thorold. Gene taught at the Thorold High School at the time and when he changed to the St. Catharines Collegiate in 1968, the family moved to Woodside Drive in St. Catharines. Both Gene and Marilyn were members of the First Baptist Church in Thorold for many years and had many life long friends through the church. Gene taught mathematics, physical education and was as well a guidance counsellor at the Collegiate. He was the coach of the track team and cross country team during his years at the Collegiate and will be remembered by many former students and teaching colleagues. Gene retired from teaching at an early age and he and Marilyn enjoyed many fine years of retirement before moving on from condo life to a retirement home in 2014. Gene is predeceased by his parents Dana and Marjorie Wilson of Delhi, by his sister Marion Hossack of Ancaster and by his son David who passed away in the Fall of 2016. He is survived by his twin sister Joan Starling of Elmira, Ontario and had looked forward to their 90th birthday celebration at the end of October. He is also survived by his son Jim (Janet) of Ottawa, Judy (Paul) of St. Catharines and by three loving grandsons Mitch, Richard (Amy) and Matthew. A special thought for daughter Judy and her partner Paul who saw Gene regularly at UMH and were with Gene continually during his final days. The family also wishes to thank the dedicated staff at UMH and Dr. James Woodland for the loving and compassionate care provided to both Gene and Marilyn over the years and their tireless attention to Gene in his final days. A socially distanced service with a masking requirement will be held in the Chapel at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond St. S, Thorold, Ontario on Thursday, October 8 at 11:00 AM, Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens to follow the service. A fuller memorial gathering is planned in the future for both Gene and Marilyn when it is safer to do so. One of the family's favourite charities is Hospice Niagara on Ontario Street, St. Catharines where David spent his final days. Gene would have been pleased to know donations would be made to the hospice in his memory.



