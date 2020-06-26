Geneva Roy

Passed away peacefully at the Port Colborne Hospital on June 23, 2020 in her 89th year. Loving mother of Leslie Myles, Cheryl Moore, Bonnie Myles and David Myles. Survived by her grandchildren Bradley Moore (Rhiannon), Bethany Moore (Kevin), Aaron Moore (Sameon), Kayla Jones (Stephen), Justin Myles (Daniela) and by eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Norma and Leslie Myles. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army or to the Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 26, 2020.