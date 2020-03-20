|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Genny Paus announces her passing on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the GNGH. Genny was in her 78th year. Genny is lovingly missed by sisters Bernice Currie (Jim), Donna Williamson and Bev Tuper, sister-in-law Linda Allinotte and Stepson Mitch Paus (Sylvie) and their children Laura, Steven and Hayden. Genny is predeceased by sisters June and Janice, brothers Keith and Gerry and husbands Donald Hickey and Robert Paus. Genny will also be missed by nieces Angela (Scott), Shari (Richard), Traci (Eddie) and many more nieces and nephews. Genny (Momma) loved her baby Mitzi, enjoyed watching her Toronto Blue Jays, weekly trips to Casino Niagara as well as her daily scratch tickets. Genny's family wish to thank Dr. Dargavel for his many years of care and compassion and the friendship of Sheilagh, Sandy and Ab. If you wish to donate, please consider the Kidney Foundation, Diabetes Canada, The Heart and Stroke Foundation or a , through the Morse & Son Funeral Home, Niagara Falls. Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life for Genny on a date to be determined. Memories, photos, and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 20, 2020