Passed away on November 1, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley. Survived and missed by her daughter Christina, her son Walter (Chris) and grandson Randy (Brittany) and many relatives in Poland. She worked at the St. Catherines General Hospital and was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Polish Branch 418. She loved to shop. As per her wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store