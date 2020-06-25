GEORGE ALBERT HOOVER It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of George Albert Hoover in his 96th year. He is now reunited with his wife Helen. Loving father of Ann (Gord) Dalley and Karl (Sandra) Hoover. Cherished grandpa of Daryl, Kristin and Michelle. Beloved great-grandpa of Rachel, Nolan and Eli. A private graveside service will take place at Pleasantview Cemetery. Memorial donations made to either The Arthritis Society or The Canadian Hearing Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 25, 2020.