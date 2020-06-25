George Albert HOOVER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE ALBERT HOOVER It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of George Albert Hoover in his 96th year. He is now reunited with his wife Helen. Loving father of Ann (Gord) Dalley and Karl (Sandra) Hoover. Cherished grandpa of Daryl, Kristin and Michelle. Beloved great-grandpa of Rachel, Nolan and Eli. A private graveside service will take place at Pleasantview Cemetery. Memorial donations made to either The Arthritis Society or The Canadian Hearing Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved