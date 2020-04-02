Home

George Allister MACLEAN

George Allister MACLEAN Obituary
Peacefully at his home, with family by his side, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. George MacLean, beloved husband of Effie (nee McFadyen) in his 83rd year. Loving father of the late Duncan, the late George and Kevin MacLean. Dear grandfather of James, Cameron and Cassandra. At George's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. If desired, donations to Nanticoke Pastoral Charge would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020
