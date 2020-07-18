It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of George Berg on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie (nee York) of 61 years. His daughter, Susan Smith (Richard), and his sons; Robert (Karen) and Richard (Jennine). Two granddaughters; Victoria and Rebecca Berg, and two great grandsons; Gabriel and Logan Brooks. Brother, John Berg, and nephews; John and Jim. George will be sadly missed by all his friends and loved ones. George retired from the Lincoln County Board of Education working as a caretaker for 28 years. Many thanks to all the doctors and staff on his team from Princess Margaret Cancer Clinic, Walker Family Cancer Centre Renal Clinic and Cardiovascular Disease Clinic. A special thanks to the palliative care team which we could not have done without. A private family graveside service followed by interment was held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Donations in his memory can be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or Princess Margaret Cancer Clinic. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca