At the NHS - General Site on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Gwendolyn (2005). Loving father of Wayne (Corrina), Randy (Nicole) and Brian (Kelly). He will be missed by his 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Maxine Taylor (Ronald) and Joy Balogh (Edward). George is predeceased by his son Frederick and brothers Donald and Charles. He was a retired supervisor of General Motors. Mr. Bleich is at the BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines where the family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Funeral Service will take place in the chapel on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca. BUTLER (905) 646-6322.
