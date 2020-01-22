Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Resources
More Obituaries for George Chrastina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Chrastina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Chrastina Obituary
Passed away gently and in peace, surrounded by his loving family. George is survived by his children Lois Elia (Tony), David (Rasa) and George (Jeanne). Cherished grandfather of Larry, Amber (Norm), Brad, Danny (Becky), Alyssa (Mark), Mykal, Jevan and Jordon. Proud great-grandfather of Alana, Rayna, Aaran, Taya, Kohen and Kinley. Also survived by his sister Munci in Hungary, his many nieces and nephews and his friend Tony. George was predeceased by his loving wife Jennie, daughters Rozanne and Mary, son Joseph, son-in-law Larry and grandson Robert. A self-made man, he worked at Page-Hersey until his retirement in 1985, he was also a popular TV repairman for many years. George was an avid bowler for many years and was a devoted member of Our Lady of Hungary Church. In keeping with Georges wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial Visiting will be held at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Funeral and burial to take place at a later date. Donations in memory of George may be made to Our Lady of Hungary Church or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -