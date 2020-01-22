|
|
Passed away gently and in peace, surrounded by his loving family. George is survived by his children Lois Elia (Tony), David (Rasa) and George (Jeanne). Cherished grandfather of Larry, Amber (Norm), Brad, Danny (Becky), Alyssa (Mark), Mykal, Jevan and Jordon. Proud great-grandfather of Alana, Rayna, Aaran, Taya, Kohen and Kinley. Also survived by his sister Munci in Hungary, his many nieces and nephews and his friend Tony. George was predeceased by his loving wife Jennie, daughters Rozanne and Mary, son Joseph, son-in-law Larry and grandson Robert. A self-made man, he worked at Page-Hersey until his retirement in 1985, he was also a popular TV repairman for many years. George was an avid bowler for many years and was a devoted member of Our Lady of Hungary Church. In keeping with Georges wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial Visiting will be held at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Funeral and burial to take place at a later date. Donations in memory of George may be made to Our Lady of Hungary Church or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020