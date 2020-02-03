Home

It is with heartfelt gratitude that Georges family extend their appreciation to those who offered comfort and support with food, floral arrangements, visits, cards and calls in the loss of our patriarch. Also, many thanks to those who took time and who traveled to be part of the visitation and those who made donations. Sincere appreciation goes to the 6th floor nurses of the Welland hospital who hopnoured their calling with compassionate care, most especially Melissa. Thanks to Rev. Fathers, Ladislav, Miskei, Norman Bourdage for the administering of the sacrements and blessings. Special thanks to Joe Rak for his gentle guidance and professional handling of the family. A private interment wil lbe held at a later date. Most sincerely The Chrastina and Elia Families. "Gone from our sight, but never gone from our hearts."
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 3, 2020
