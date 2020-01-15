|
|
Peacefully at Henley House on Monday, January 7, 2020 in his 85th year. Dear husband of the late Rose (2016) for 59 years. Loving father of Frank (Donna), Carol (Dave) and George (Angela). He will be greatly missed by his granddaughter Jessica, Emma and Sarah. He is survived by his sisters Maureen, Brian and Shirley and predeceased by his sister Diane and brother Danny. George serviced with the Royal Canadian Black Watch Regiment for 15 years and worked for the Immigration Refugee Board until his retirement. A special gratitude for the compassion and care given to our dad by Henley House on Montebello Wing. Cremation has taken place, Memorial visitation will be held at the BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. followed by a Service of Remembrance in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. A private family Inurnment will take place at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020