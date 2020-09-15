1/
George COURT
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George Court on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved father of Richard (Fran) Court and Pam (Blayne) Adam. Loving grandpa of Ryan (Melissa Erola-Adam) Adam, Brandon Adam, Kaitlyn Adam (Rory King), Andrew (Jessica) Court and Amanda (Benjamin) Allen. Cherished great-grandpa to Ember Adam, Evolet Allen and Yvonne Allen. Survived by sister Dawn Eros. Sadly missed by his special friend Margaret. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at ILTC Welland Hospital for your outstanding care and compassion. In keeping with George's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment at Hillside Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to your local Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. VE3 FPC Signed Off. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 15, 2020.
