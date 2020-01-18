|
On January 10th, 2020, our beloved Dougie passed away peacefully at home sur- rounded by family and friends. Cancer stole Our strongest Patriarch who has left us with history, knowledge and life engagement. Raised in the hamlet of Beaverdams in Thorold, Doug grew up in a typical family. Vacations in the family car every summer created a passion for Doug to find his own destinations. He became a teacher then vice principal and married first wife Christine and having baby Mikey. Life progressed and Doug found his piece of heaven in Parry Sound. He married Janice and along came Jason and Stephen. Mikey had 2 beautiful girls Elyssa (1999-2019) and Ksaila. Doug enjoyed the time he spent with family up north. Sister Cheryl found a spot next door and their parents Leona and George with young brother Donnie, down the way. Over the years Doug made many friends either through his teaching career of 33 years or perhaps he did a renovation for you as Ashcroft and Sons. Doug loved to travel south and was able to make it to Cuba in the last several years of his life with his best and beautiful travel lady Helene. They enjoyed every moment together up to the very end. The family would like to express a very special thank-you to Helene for making Dougie's wishes to stay at home possible and comfortable. Doug wanted to acknowledge the Home Care Team and nurses especially Colleen and Trina and Dr Dooley for their presence to make Doug's life as comfortable as possible. Beloved father of Michael (Melissa), Jason (Emma) and Stephen (Angela). Grand- father of Ksaila and Elyssa (predeceased 2019). Survived by his sister Cheryl (Jerry), brother Donnie and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on January 25, 2020 at the Thorld Legion located at 3 Ormond Street South at 1:00 p.m. Donations in Doug's name may be to MS; Heart & Stroke. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home and Cemetary, 2050 Regional Road 20, Fonthill, Ontario.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020