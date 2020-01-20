|
|
Passed away peacefully, at Macassa Lodge, on Friday, January 17, 2020. George is predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Loving father of Desiree (Paul) Arva, Paul (Diana) Desender and Caroline (Nick) Matovic. He was very fond of his grandchildren, Danielle, Lauren, Tatiana, Kiara, Alexandra, Katarina and Michael. George was a member of The Lady of the Scapular Parish in Niagara Falls, St. Basil's Parish in Brantford, and recently Corpus Christi Parish in Hamilton. George was born in Curlu, France the only child of Oscar and Blanche DeSender and later raised by his stepfather, Remi Desender along with his siblings: Gabriel, Mary, Gerald (predeceased) and Georgette. He immigrated to Canada in 1953. He was a charter member of St. Pius X Council #9262 and presently a charter member of St. Basil's Council #13442 Knights of Columbus and a fourth degree member of the P.J. Maloney Assembly #1531, in Brantford. Visitation will be held at the "THORPE BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL", 96 West St., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Prayers will be recited by members of the Knights of Columbus prior to the visitation at 6:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Basil's Roman Catholic Church, 50 Palace St., on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Comboni Missionaries, 148 Madison Avenue South, Kitchener, ON N2G3M6. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.thorpebrothersfh.com 5197592211.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020