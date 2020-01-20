Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thorpe Brothers Funeral Home & Chapel
96 West Street
Brantford, ON N3T3E7
(519) 759-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for George DESENDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Emmanuel DESENDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Emmanuel DESENDER Obituary
Passed away peacefully, at Macassa Lodge, on Friday, January 17, 2020. George is predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Loving father of Desiree (Paul) Arva, Paul (Diana) Desender and Caroline (Nick) Matovic. He was very fond of his grandchildren, Danielle, Lauren, Tatiana, Kiara, Alexandra, Katarina and Michael. George was a member of The Lady of the Scapular Parish in Niagara Falls, St. Basil's Parish in Brantford, and recently Corpus Christi Parish in Hamilton. George was born in Curlu, France the only child of Oscar and Blanche DeSender and later raised by his stepfather, Remi Desender along with his siblings: Gabriel, Mary, Gerald (predeceased) and Georgette. He immigrated to Canada in 1953. He was a charter member of St. Pius X Council #9262 and presently a charter member of St. Basil's Council #13442 Knights of Columbus and a fourth degree member of the P.J. Maloney Assembly #1531, in Brantford. Visitation will be held at the "THORPE BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL", 96 West St., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Prayers will be recited by members of the Knights of Columbus prior to the visitation at 6:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Basil's Roman Catholic Church, 50 Palace St., on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Comboni Missionaries, 148 Madison Avenue South, Kitchener, ON N2G3M6. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.thorpebrothersfh.com 5197592211.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -