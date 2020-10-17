George GEBER

1/2
Died peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Rose (2007) for 35 years. Dearly loved step-father of Edna (the late Doug 1999) Cook, Bill (Janice) Palko and Larry (Barbara) Palko. Loving Grandpa of Lesley-Anne Cook-Kay (Rob Walker), Rob (Jenny) Palko, Andrea (Mike) Larocque, Meghan (Rommel) Caibal, the late Darren Palko (2002) and Lindsay (Steve) Collia. Proud great-grandfather of Marley-Anne, Ryan, Spencer, Rosy, Daisy, Catherine, Cameron, Ella, Grace, Giada and Gabriella. Dearly loved brother of John (Frances) Gabor and Lawrence (Mary) Geber. Predeceased by his brother Joe (the late Eva) Geber, and his sisters Katie (Jim) Kovachs, and Irma (Matt) Wancha. A Private Service will take place at a later date. The Rite of Committal follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of George, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by his family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 17, 2020.
