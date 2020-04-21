Home

George Guild BARR Obituary
BARR: George Guild Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18th. Born September 23, 1930, in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland to James Barr and Martha Wilson Parker. Dad lived an exceptional life. After service as a member of the British Air Force, he joined the Merchant Marines and travelled the world. In a time prior to the internet, he entertained us with vivid stories of the exotic places and people he encountered on his journeys. In 1960, George and his young family emigrated to Oakville prior to settling in St. Catharines. He enjoyed a long and rewarding career with Siemen and Hinsch Pumps in Grand Island, NY. Dad had many hobbies. He was an avid rock and coin collector, read extensively, and visited the library weekly, his entire life. He made beautiful pieces of furniture that filled the family home and always had something on the go. Dad was generous to a fault with both his time and money. He had a great sense of humour and was a caring and kind friend and neighbour. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mamie in 1992, he will be dearly missed by daughters Carol Barr Overholt (Doug) and Audrey Barr-Hubert (Matt), his grandchildren Cameron Overholt (Jess) Alison Overholt (Jake), Graham Hubert (Maddie)and Katie Hubert. Fondly remembered by great-grandsons Tucker and Ben Overholt. We would like to thank for their care and compassion: Darla of the LHIN, PSWs Luz and Natalie, and RNs Trevor and Jessica. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905) 682 0474. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at: www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020
