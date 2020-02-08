|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of George Henry Nicholson on February 3, 2020, predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years Shirley (2019). Very much loved father of Diane, St. Catharines, Debra Jane (Paul) Hampton, Dale (Lori) Milton. Survived by Nancy Storrs, St. Catharines, brother in law John (Lori) Beswick Whitby, sister in law Margaret Hay (Bruce) Sydney, B.C., Sheila Nicholson, Blackstock. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Jean Nicholson, brother Jack Nicholson, in laws Frank and Enid Beswick. During his early years he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad while living in Powerglen. He was involved with Minor Hockey Leagues ran by the Canadian Legion BR # 24 and the Garden City Kiwanis Club as a manager and coach. He was Past President of the St. Catharines Minor Hockey Association. The St. Catharines Singing Saints of the Barbershop Harmony Society has been dad's hobby for 60+ years. For 13 years he was a Certified Judge for the Quartet and Chorus Competitions. After 37 years of service he retired from General Motors in 1987. He chaired annual Golf Tournaments for the G.M. Retirees Club. He enjoyed following all kinds of sports with participation in hockey, golf, softball, rowing and bowling. He was a member of Mountainview United Church. Thank you to the staff at Heatherwood Retirement Residence and Pioneer Elder Care for their care of dad. In lieu of flowers donations to Harmonzie4Speech.org or Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region would be appreciated by family. In carrying out dads wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements intrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020