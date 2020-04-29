|
|
Suddenly, as the result of a heart attack, on April 23rd, 2020 at the age of 80. George Nelson Mattatall was born December 17, 1939 in Westville, Nova Scotia. He is the third of five children. George leaves behind his son Nelson Ariel and wife Yaismara in Cuba, his siblings James Mattatall of Niagara Falls, Gail Mattatall Walton of Vancouver, B.C., Helena Mattatall Howe of Calgary, Alberta and Buddy Mattatall of Montreal, PQ. George got married at 79 years of age on February 16, 2019 to a Cuban gal Yaismara Gonzalez Abreu and they had a child Nelson Ariel Mattatall born in Cienfuegos, Cuba on March 7, 2020. Sadly, with the Corona Virus, travel was not permitted between Canada and Cuba, therefore, George was not able to see or hold his child. George was a financial Controller of York Hanover in Niagara Falls and worked in many different areas of the world including Canada, United States and the Caribbean in this capacity. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020