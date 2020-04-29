Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George MATTATALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Nelson MATTATALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Nelson MATTATALL Obituary
Suddenly, as the result of a heart attack, on April 23rd, 2020 at the age of 80. George Nelson Mattatall was born December 17, 1939 in Westville, Nova Scotia. He is the third of five children. George leaves behind his son Nelson Ariel and wife Yaismara in Cuba, his siblings James Mattatall of Niagara Falls, Gail Mattatall Walton of Vancouver, B.C., Helena Mattatall Howe of Calgary, Alberta and Buddy Mattatall of Montreal, PQ. George got married at 79 years of age on February 16, 2019 to a Cuban gal Yaismara Gonzalez Abreu and they had a child Nelson Ariel Mattatall born in Cienfuegos, Cuba on March 7, 2020. Sadly, with the Corona Virus, travel was not permitted between Canada and Cuba, therefore, George was not able to see or hold his child. George was a financial Controller of York Hanover in Niagara Falls and worked in many different areas of the world including Canada, United States and the Caribbean in this capacity. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -