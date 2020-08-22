Born in 1930 in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario Passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by Rose (2016), his loving wife and companion of 66 years. Loving father of Suzanne (Rod) Kislasko and Cathy Waud, all of St. Catharines, Lynn Dutchyn of Niagara Falls and Rick (Sheryl) Turpin of Welland. Much loved Gramps to Ryan (Shannon), Kelly (Chris), Johnny, Todd, Scott, Justin, Meaghan and Danielle (Bradley). Great-Gramps to Sadie, Jack, Avery, and Alexandra. Best friend to his doggy, Georgie Boy. Dear brother of Roger (the late Claire) Turpin of St. Catharines. Brother of Pierette (Len) Pratt of Windsor (both deceased). Also predeceased by sister-in-law Mary (Nick) Bula of St. Catharines. Much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. George worked hard from a young age, forever lending a helping hand to family, friends and neighbours, retiring from General Motors in 1985. Longtime blood donor, active member and team captain of St. Catharines Cribbage League. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caring and compassionate palliative care staff at the Port Colborne site of the NHS and sincere thanks to his many in-home caregivers provided by Care Partners. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering in celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Society would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTER 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines.