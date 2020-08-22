1/1
George Ovila TURPIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in 1930 in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario Passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by Rose (2016), his loving wife and companion of 66 years. Loving father of Suzanne (Rod) Kislasko and Cathy Waud, all of St. Catharines, Lynn Dutchyn of Niagara Falls and Rick (Sheryl) Turpin of Welland. Much loved Gramps to Ryan (Shannon), Kelly (Chris), Johnny, Todd, Scott, Justin, Meaghan and Danielle (Bradley). Great-Gramps to Sadie, Jack, Avery, and Alexandra. Best friend to his doggy, Georgie Boy. Dear brother of Roger (the late Claire) Turpin of St. Catharines. Brother of Pierette (Len) Pratt of Windsor (both deceased). Also predeceased by sister-in-law Mary (Nick) Bula of St. Catharines. Much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. George worked hard from a young age, forever lending a helping hand to family, friends and neighbours, retiring from General Motors in 1985. Longtime blood donor, active member and team captain of St. Catharines Cribbage League. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caring and compassionate palliative care staff at the Port Colborne site of the NHS and sincere thanks to his many in-home caregivers provided by Care Partners. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering in celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Society would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTER 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved