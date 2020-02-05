Home

J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
George "Junior" PERAULT

PERAULT, George 'Junior' - Passed away peacefully, embraced in the love of his family, at Chartwell Niagara on Thursday January 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Cherished father of Lorie, Robert, Stephen (Paula), Deryck (Susy) and Troy (Barb) and loving grandfather of 21; Kieron (Ray), Lindsay (Ted), Robert Jr. (Dee), Amanda (Cole), Chantelle (Andre), Krisjin, Ryan, Lauren, JC, David, Calvin, Alex, Alexis, Danycka, Sheena, Zoey and great-grandfather of 12. George was proud of his blended family and never used the terms 'step' or 'in-law'; if you were in the family, you were a full-fledged member. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews Sharon, Brian, Judy, Julie, Cheryl, Phillip, Brenda, Darlene and Tammy and their families. Predeceased by his parents George Sr. and Alice, his former spouse and friend Diane, his son Morgan, his siblings Marie (the late Richard), Dawn (the late Phil), his niece Trudy and his cherished four-legged companion 'Hannah'. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will take place J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland, on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 6 pm. Interment will take place at a later date in Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston, Ontario, where he will be reunited with his parents. In honour of Junior's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to Zachary's Paws for Healing, and would be appreciated by his family. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 5, 2020
