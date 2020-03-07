|
Passed away peacefully at Chapman House, Owen Sound on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in his 74th year. George was born and raised in Port Colborne, raised his family and worked in Crystal Beach, then happily retiring in Owen Sound. Loving husband of Betty for 55 years. Dear father of Wesley of Crystal Beach and George (Danine) of Owen Sound. Proud grandpa of Audrey and Nolan. Big papi to Georgia and Jessa. Also survived by his siblings Becki Foster, Wendy Ruiter, Robert (Francie) Rutter and Tim (Noreen) Rutter. Predeceased by his parents George and Ett Rutter. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of George's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Port Colborne on Saturday, March 21st from 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chapman House (www.greybrucehospice.com) would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.greybrucecremation.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020