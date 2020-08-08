Passed unexpectedly on August 3, 2020. Loving husband of Michelle for 32 years. Devoted father to Ethan George Fairchild (Hailey Iuliano) and Elysse Rae Ann Fairchild. Cherished son of George and Mary Fairchild and beloved son-in-law of Fred Montelongo (the late Priscilla Montelongo). Survived by his siblings, Judy, Bob (Carol) and Amy. George will be lovingly missed by cousins Robbie and Barb Condotta, many more cousins, Aunt Eleanor Condotta, Aunt Laura Cheevers, many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He will be missed by his furry family, Finn & Phoebe. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. On-line condolences can be left at Bocchinfusofh.com
.