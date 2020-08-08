1/1
George Randall FAIRCHILD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed unexpectedly on August 3, 2020. Loving husband of Michelle for 32 years. Devoted father to Ethan George Fairchild (Hailey Iuliano) and Elysse Rae Ann Fairchild. Cherished son of George and Mary Fairchild and beloved son-in-law of Fred Montelongo (the late Priscilla Montelongo). Survived by his siblings, Judy, Bob (Carol) and Amy. George will be lovingly missed by cousins Robbie and Barb Condotta, many more cousins, Aunt Eleanor Condotta, Aunt Laura Cheevers, many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He will be missed by his furry family, Finn & Phoebe. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. On-line condolences can be left at Bocchinfusofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved