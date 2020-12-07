Unexpectedly at the Welland Hospital on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 92 after a fall at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Lucy (2004) and his son John. He will be sadly missed by his friends, neighbours and sisters Nora and Ruth. George retired from John Deere Welland Works 40 years ago. He loved to travel to Cuba with his friends. As per George's wishes, cremation has taken place. A special thanks to the nurses of the 6th floor, Welland Hospital and a very special thanks to Dan from Community Paramedics for his patience and kindness. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca