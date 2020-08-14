Beloved son of Dianna (Pete Pezzimenti) and late George Werner. Loving brother to Katie (Pat) Cleary (née Werner). Adoring Godfather and Uncle to Austin Cleary. Grandson to Erna (late George) Werner and Judith (late Rev. Lawrence) Fetter. Georgie will be sadly missed by his fiancé, Jenn Voogt, along with many friends and farming peers. Georgie will be deeply missed by his Aunt Linda (Ron) Weibe, Uncle Fred (late Lorraine) Werner, Aunt Margaret (Jack) Sell, late Uncle Bill (Susan) and Aunt Margaret (Terry) Walsh. His many cousins will miss him immensely. Growing up together on the farm, Georgie and his cousins were very close. He will be lovingly missed by his Comaré. Georgie has carried on the family legacy running the vineyard in which he loved very much. He had several talents, mechanically and agriculturally. George lived his life with a love for adventure, including snowmobiling, racing, motorcycles, and sports. He had a passion for animals, especially his beloved German Shepard's. For fun, Georgie enjoyed playing the drums and working on building projects. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Niagara-on-the-Lake. A celebration of George's life will be a private goodbye held at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to a Humane Society of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com