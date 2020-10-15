George Williamson

Passed away at the NHS - General on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Dear husband of Stella (2000). Loving father of Harry (Rosemary), Mary (Wayne), Larry (Gloria), Charles (Linda), George (Sue), John, Kenny (Norma), Tracy, Robert (Renee), and Ronald (Tracy). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations the Niagara Health Foundation - Children's Ward would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca