With Heavy Hearts we announce the passing of Borland - Georgena (Jo) Anne - nee Williamson Aug. 25, 1940 - Dec. 31, 2019. Predeceased by husband Ron, Sons-in-law Johnny and Barry. Survived by her 4 Children Pat (Paul), Kim (Stan), Shawn (Bill), David (Kate), 8 grandchildren and families, 5 greats, also sister Allison Williamson (Aunty Kay) and nephew Donald. Jo worked many years as the manager of Canadian Gas Bar, Rona and TD Bank. Our Mom has touched the lives of countless people during her life offering love, support and guidance and care to anyone she met, she was a member of the Spartans Athletic Association, a lifelong fan of all her kids endeavors and right to the end a FAN OF THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS. We would like to give special thanks to KIM, SHAWN, KATE and BEST FRIEND LINDA LEVITT for their special care to our Mom. At this time cremation has take place and a date for celebration of life will be announced in the near future on social media. TIL WE MEET AGAIN MAMA.