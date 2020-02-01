|
passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30 at the age of 92 at Henley House in St. Catharines. Predeceased by her husband Maurice (February 29, 2004). Loving mother of Bill (Debbie), Bob (Morag) and Natalie. Merle leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Ryan (Heather), Andrew (Kelsi), Rachel, Owen (Ashley), Bronwyn and 4 great-granddaughters, Ava, Lily, Abigail and Georgia. Merle was a long-time member of Knox Presbyterian Church in St. Catharines. Thank you to the staff and residents of Henley House in St. Catharines that provided such wonderful care and companionship to mom. Her weekly hair appointment, manicure (including the colour of her nail polish) and many social activities were the topic of many visits. Visitation will be at Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St., St. Catharines on Sunday, February 2 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and Monday, February 3 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Henley House would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020