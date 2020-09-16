After a brief illness on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Greater Niagara General Hospital at 93 years of age. Wife of the late Bernard Glynn (1996) and her first husband Basil Bedell (1991). Predeceased by her daughter Sandra Joyce Stoll (2019), her sister Virginia Hemphill (2014), her parents George and Mildred Anderson (1997). She is survived by her brother Garry (Connie) Anderson, son-in-law Brian Stoll, grandson Bradley Stoll, granddaughter Heather Stoll, great grandchildren Benjamin and Madaline. Aunt of Garry John (Debbie) Anderson, Lori (Marty) McRae and their children Cameron and Taylor. Joyce was an active member of Christ Church. In honouring Joyce's wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering for Joyce will be held at later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Niagara Health Foundation. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
.