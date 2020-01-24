|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgina Stinton (nee Cyopeck) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Jean is predeceased by her husband Michael Stinton, sister Debbie Young and brothers John and Robert Cyopeck. She is survived by daughter Maureen Rieger (Tom), loving sister to David Cyopeck (Susan) and Rose Marie March (Steven) and sister-in-law to Peter and Patricia Stinton of Broadstairs, Kent England. An aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her wonderful friends John and Lynn Palmer, Susan & Brian Herrington, Susan Harley Kidd, Sandra Watson and too many more to list. Georgina was a long-time employee of Ralston Purina foods and was active in the Occupational Health and Safety field. Jean was an avid golfer and if the grass was green, she was hitting a golf ball. A heart felt thank you to all the staff at Creekway Village for the wonderful care, compassion and comfort shown to Jean and her family. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Monday, January 27th at 10:30 a.m. with reception to follow. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the . www.smithsfh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020